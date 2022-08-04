Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

“It’s going to take significant time and significant dollars to restore what was destroyed,” he said.

Water crews from across the state are assisting in the repairs, Beshear said.

Beshear said a special legislative session will likely be needed to devise a relief package for the flood-stricken region. The governor holds the power to reconvene lawmakers for a special session.

Beshear said a state relief package should include aid to repair water systems to spare the region’s ratepayers from footing the repair costs through higher water rates.

“Because otherwise, they’re going to go to ratepayers,” he said. “So people who just lost everything that are rebuilding would have their water rates just skyrocket in what it would cost.”

While the stifling heat and humidity continued to be a concern Thursday, the National Weather Service warned of more rain in the forecast for the region. Slow-moving thunderstorms could dump heavy rainfall and lead to more high water Thursday and Friday in areas still reeling from massive flooding a week ago, the weather service said.

Scattered thunderstorms with high winds were expected mainly Thursday afternoon and evening. Along with heavy rain, the storms could produce strong and damaging wind gusts.

The statewide death toll from the historic flooding is 37, the governor said. Amid the massive cleanup, families were preparing to bury loved ones killed in the flooding. Initial expenditures from a relief fund opened by Beshear were being distributed to pay funeral expenses of flood victims.

The outpouring of support was evident across the area. Volunteers helped remove debris from homes, while others served meals. Beshear said it’s a time for people to lean on each other and urged them to seek help in dealing with the trauma.

“Remember, it’s OK not to be OK,” the Democratic governor said. “I don’t think our brains or hearts are designed to deal with trauma and loss at this level.”

Teams searching streams in boats and combing debris-clogged creekbanks have rescued more than 1,300 people and crews were still trying to reach some people cut off by floods or mudslides. A few thousand customers still lacked electricity in eastern Kentucky. Emergency shelters and area state parks housed hundreds of residents who fled homes that were destroyed or badly damaged. Many more are staying with relatives and friends.

Cooling centers were opened after forecasters warned of the risk of heat-related illnesses.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region.

The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

___

Associated Press writer Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Members of the Tennessee Task Force One rescue team conduct search and rescue in Carr Creek Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hazard, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A local resident stands in the shad near a truck filled with water and supplies for people effected by flooding on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hazard, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kimberly Holley, a member of the Tennessee Task Force One, looks out the window at the devastation massive flooding has caused on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hazard, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption A camper with an American flag attached is seen under water as Jackie Johnson rids by in a boat in Carr Creek Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, near Hazard, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson