Water pressure 'fluctuating' in Jackson amid frigid weather

The water system fell into crisis after flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water treatment plants. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days, and people had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.

In February 2021, tens of thousands of Jackson residents were left without running water for days after pipes froze. Temperatures in Jackson over the holiday weekend mirror those the city experienced during the 2021 cold snap.

In an announcement posted to social media, the National Weather Service's Jackson branch wrote that Friday's high temperature of 24 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 4 degrees Celsius) in the city ties the second-coldest high temperature for the date set back in 1963. “That’s how anomalous this air mass is,” the announcement reads.

The high for Saturday is projected to be 1-3 degrees above freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

The freezing conditions arrived as a winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses and disrupted travel plans across the United States on Saturday.

