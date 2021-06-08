Wawa to mark 'Mare of Easttown Day' with new cheesesteak

It's a nod to how spicy the show is, Wawa said in a statement.

Local police and fire officials will also be honored at the event and Wawa will donate money each to the charities of their choice, as well as $10,000 to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Wawa said they wanted to “celebrate the authenticity of the show as it depicts the culture and resilience of a community that stands by one another during good times and bad, and shines a light on everyday heroes who go to great lengths to serve their community.”

While Wawa is inextricably tied to Pennsylvania, the chain also has locations in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.