Waymo removing backup drivers from its autonomous vehicles

“Even small experiments with fully autonomous vehicles in the real world are important steps forward,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, in an email. But he cautioned that “given the secrecy about every company’s autonomous technology, people in Phoenix can only hope that the driverless cars turn out to be as safe as cars with drivers.”

For the next several weeks, every Waymo ride in the Phoenix area will be without a backup driver. After that, Waymo will re-introduce human backup drivers behind the wheel in some of the vehicles so the company can work on expanding its service area. Rides with human backup drivers cost the same amount as those without.

To help encourage safety during the pandemic, Waymo provides wipes and sanitizing gel in the car and asks riders to confirm in a checklist that they haven’t been exposed to the coronavirus. Waymo requires riders to wear masks and checks that masks are being worn using cameras inside the car. If Waymo detects a rider is not wearing a mask, the company's support team will call to remind the rider of the policy. The vehicles also have an air circulation feature that helps remove germs that other riders may have introduced.