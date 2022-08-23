'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

Shea has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated thousands of donors who contributed $25 million to a campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border.

Shea stood trial alone after Bannon, a onetime adviser to then-President Donald Trump, was pardoned. Two other defendants pleaded guilty. The case was prosecuted in New York after it was determined that donors to the fund were from everywhere in the country, including New York.

Conspiracy and falsification of records charges against Shea were filed after questions arose over how donations were spent from the “We Build The Wall” campaign. Only a few miles of wall were built.

Shea owns an energy drink company, Winning Energy, whose cans have featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.”

Prosecutors declined through a spokesperson to comment on the defense requests.