'We want that feeling': Man United fan Rory McIlroy invited to Old Trafford after Masters win

"It is really important to us in this moment," Amorim said in a video message released Wednesday.

"You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium. So, I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

McIlroy became just the sixth player in men's golf to win all the majors after a dramatic final round at Augusta that ended with him beating Justin Rose in a playoff.

In his news conference afterward, McIlroy was asked if he'd be taking the green jacket to Old Trafford.

“If I can inspire some better play, absolutely,” he said laughing.

United is the record 20-time English champion but hasn't won the Premier League since 2013 and is in the middle of one of its worst seasons in a generation.

The team is currently in 14th place in the 20-team Premier League under Amorim, who was hired in November and hasn't been able to improve United's performances.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP