Weakened Hurricane Epsilon moves north over Atlantic Ocean

Epsilon's top sustained winds fell Thursday to 85 mph (140 kph), dropping it from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The Miami-based center said Epsilon was about 195 miles (314 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m. Friday as it moved north at 7 mph (11 kph).

Bermuda weather officials on Thursday evening had discontinued a tropical storm warning for the Atlantic island.