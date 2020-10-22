Weakened Hurricane Epsilon skirting well east of Bermuda

Epsilon's top sustained winds had fallen during the day to 85 mph (140 kph), dropping it from a Category 2 to a Category 1 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The Miami-based center said Epsilon was about 190 miles (300 kilometers) east of Bermuda at 11 p.m as it moved north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Bermuda weather officials on Thursday evening discontinued a tropical storm warning. Forecasters said the storm would track over the Atlantic Ocean well east of the island in coming hours. Blustery winds were expected to subside overnight in Bermuda.