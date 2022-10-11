Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate

“From the five- to 10-year timescale, it’s clear that the war in Ukraine will speed up our consumption of fossil energy." In the longer term, though, "it’s speeding up this green transition,” Taalas said.

“So we are going to invest much more in renewable energy, energy saving solutions,” and some small-scale nuclear reactors are likely to come online by 2030 as “part of the solution," he said,

"So from climate perspective, the war in Ukraine may be seen as a blessing,” Taalas added.

He was speaking as WMO issued a new report that said the supply of electricity from cleaner sources of energy needs to double within the next eight years to curb an increase in global temperatures.

The latest “State of Climate Services” annual report — based on contributions from 26 different organizations — focuses this year on energy.

Taalas said the energy sector currently is responsible for about three-quarters of emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, and he called for a “complete transformation” of the global energy system.