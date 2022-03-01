Weather satellite rockets to orbit to monitor US West

GOES-17 — which is losing as much as 10% of its data because of overheating camera detectors — will be moved aside as an orbiting spare, once the newly launched craft is ready to take its place next year over the Pacific. Each is the size of a small school bus, weighing more than 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms).

Besides observing conditions here on Earth, the satellites also monitor solar flares and the resulting space weather.

Despite its flaw, GOES-17 beamed back stunning pictures of the Tonga volcanic eruption in January. The new satellite should provide even better images of such events, according to NOAA scientists.

Tuesday's Cape Canaveral liftoff aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket coincided with the opening of the so-called meteorological spring. The three-month season begins March 1, as defined by meteorologists and climatologists for record-keeping. This year's spring equinox falls on March 20.

Caption A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying America’s newest weather satellite, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The satellite will be designated GOES-18 and will improve wildfire and flood forecasting across the western half of the country. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux Caption A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, carrying America’s newest weather satellite, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The satellite will be designated GOES-18 and will improve wildfire and flood forecasting across the western half of the country. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

