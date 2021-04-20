Webby Award nominations for LeBron, Corden and Garner

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominees on Tuesday, which also include the companies Amazon, Adobe, CNN, Disney, Google, Headspace, Hulu, Mailchimp, Marvel Entertainment, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Spotify, The Root and Wondery.

"Despite so much adversity this year, the creators behind our nominated work have found new and exciting ways to use their platforms and creativity to help the world stay connected,” Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards, said in a statement.