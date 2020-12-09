Weeks after election, YouTube cracks down on misinformation

The Google-owned video service said Wednesday that this is in line with how it has dealt with past elections. That’s because Tuesday was the “safe harbor” deadline for the election and YouTube said enough states have certified their results to determine Joe Biden as the winner.

But this election was different from past elections and YouTube has been widely criticized for not doing more to prevent misinformation from spreading on its platform. Unlike Twitter and Facebook, which put measures in place — with some success —- YouTube had until Wednesday stood by its decision to allow baseless claims about election fraud to stay up.