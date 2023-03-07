WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, works by stimulating the body's own insulin production and reducing appetite. While it is prescribed for diabetes, Ozempic can also help people lose weight.

If it's not treated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

"This deal brings access to prescription drug solutions for weight loss to WW’s historical focus on behavior modification model," wrote UBS analyst Michael Lasser. "This is a significant change in the business. While the deal could bring considerable upside, it also carries sizable risks,"

Lasser said that WW's business has been disrupted over the last several years and is now trying to take big steps to course correct. “We think it will take time to see if this action really produces a change in the company's fortunes,” he said.

WW International, Based in New York City, will pay $106 million for Sequence, which served about 24,000 members across the U.S. as of February, with annual revenue of about $25 million.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal second quarter.