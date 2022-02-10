Well-Read Black Girl to help launch new literary series

During a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Edim said that the idea for the series came out of conversations with Liveright editor Gina Iaquinta, whose authors include Nicole Dennis-Benn, Rion Amilcar-Scott and Amber Sparks. Edim said that initially she and Iaquinta will only look at submissions from authors with agents, but she is open to changing the requirements in the future and perhaps establishing a literary prize or fellowship.

Last fall, Liveright published “On Girlhood: 15 Stories from the Well-Read Black Girl Library,” for which Edim chose stories by Toni Morrison, Edwidge Danticat and Zora Neale Hurston among others. Edim's affinity for Liveright's parent company, W.W. Norton & Company, dates back to her years as a student at Howard University, when assignments often were drawn from Norton's widely used anthologies.

“You would have a poetry collection with Rita Dove and Audre Lorde in it, or African American literature edited by Henry Louis Gates,” she said. “I was just so impressed that so many books I was reading came from this powerhouse group. I would love for some of the books I'm working on to end up in the hands of students, young people reading and learning.”