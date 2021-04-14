Wells Fargo earned $4.74 billion in Q1, topping estimates

The San Francisco-based bank on Wednesday said it earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $18.06 billion in the quarter, both surpassing Wall Street's forecasts. Analysts surveyed by Zacks were expecting earnings per share of 69 cents and revenue of $17.62 billion.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender had net interest income of $8.8 billion, a more than 22% decline from the $11.3 billion in the same period last year. Although interest rates have ticked up recently, they have remained low as the Federal Reserve has signaled plans to keep its benchmark borrowing rate near zero until 2023.