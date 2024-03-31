Wemby's celebratory ball toss into the stands came with a price. The NBA fined him $25,000

Victor Wembanyama’s celebratory tossing of a basketball into the stands was costly

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
2 hours ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama's celebratory tossing of a basketball into the stands was costly.

The NBA fined the San Antonio rookie $25,000 on Sunday for the act, which came at the end of Friday's 130-126 overtime win for the Spurs over the New York Knicks.

Wembanyama caught a long pass for a steal on the game's final play, wrapped his arms around the ball, high-fived a courtside fan and then tossed the ball a few rows into the crowd.

He had 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in the game. It was the first such stat line by an NBA rookie since 1974 and only the fifth game with that many points, rebounds and assists in the last 46 years.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, is the consensus favorite to win rookie of the year. He is averaging 21 points and 10.5 rebounds this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Liverpool takes advantage in three-way title race as Man City and...
2
The Trump camp and the White House clash over Biden's recognition of...
3
'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office...
4
Israelis stage largest anti-government protest since the war in Gaza...
5
Nate Oats uses advice from Nick Saban and other coaches to get Alabama...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top