Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

Wenders, the Oscar-winning director of “Wings of Desire” and “Buena Vista Social Club,” said when he saw the Shibuya bathrooms, he was moved.

“This is a truly precious place,” Wenders said.

And so his film’s hero will be a sanitation worker who cleans the toilets, seeing his job as a craft and a service for the people. Details of the script are still being worked out.

Koji Yakusho, known for playing the Japanese everyman in works like “Shall We Dance” and “Babel,” said he accepted the role as soon as it was offered because he wanted to work with Wenders.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be a beautiful story. And I feel a story that has the toilet as the setting, with the person who works there and the people who use it, will help lead to an understanding of Japan,” said Yakusho.

The Tokyo Toilet project was initially conceived to impress foreign visitors expected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the events to take place without spectators in the stands.

The public restroom designed by Ando is round with frames for the exterior walls, to allow air to circulate. In real life it gets cleaned without water to avoid mold or decay by men in blue jumpsuits by Japanese fashion designer Nigo.

The project, including Wenders’ film, has the backing of Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo clothing chain, and The Nippon Foundation, which carries out humanitarian projects using revenue from boat racing.

Wenders said his film, despite its humble setting, will explore a profound concept.

“I almost think it’s a utopian idea because the toilet is a place where everybody is the same. There is no rich or poor, old or young. Everyone is part of humanity,” he said.

Caption FILE- A man uses a transparent toilet that has turned opaque, right, after the door was locked at Haru-no-Owaga Community Park in Tokyo on Aug. 27, 2020. Wim Wenders is making a film about beatified Japanese toilets that will have what the German director calls "social meaning" about people in modern cities.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File) Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption FILE- People gather at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo on Aug. 20, 2020. Wim Wenders is making a film about beatified Japanese toilets that will have what the German director calls "social meaning" about people in modern cities.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File) Credit: Hiro Komae

Caption A man leaves the public restroom which was designed by architect Tadao Ando in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Wim Wenders is making a film about beatified Japanese toilets that will have what the German director calls "social meaning" about people in modern cities. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Caption A worker cleans inside the public restroom which was designed by architect Tadao Ando in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Wim Wenders is making a film about beatified Japanese toilets that will have what the German director calls "social meaning" about people in modern cities.(AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Caption Filmmaker Wim Wenders, left, and actor Koji Yakusho pose together during a press gathering for The Tokyo Toilet art project in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Wenders is making a film about beatified Japanese toilets that will have what the German director calls "social meaning" about people in modern cities. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama) Credit: Shuji Kajiyama