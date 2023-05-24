Were Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Belarus? Ukraine's top prosecutor is investigating

Belarusian opposition leaders say more than 2,150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged 6 to 15, were sent to so-called health camps and sanatoriums in Belarus.

Earlier this week, Latushka urged the European Union to keep sanctions against a Belarusian state fertilizer producer, Belaruskali. He accuses the company of financing the forced transfers of the children. The sanctions apply to Belaruskali, one of the world’s largest exporters of potash fertilizers, and the Belarusian Potash Company, which exports Belaruskali’s products.

“Belaruskali is the firm that finances the deportation of Ukrainian children,” Latushka, who was sentenced to 18 years of prison in absentia in March by a court in Belarus, told The Associated Press.

His group alleges that the Ukrainian orphans deported to Belarus undergo a process of Russification before they're sent to Russia for adoption, something they say amounts to violations of the Geneva conventions against war crimes.

Lukashenko’s government denies those claims.