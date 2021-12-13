West Africa bloc threatens more sanctions against Mali junta

ECOWAS has suspended Mali from the regional bloc, and it also slapped travel bans and asset freezes on members of the transitional government after junta leaders said last month they won't be able to make the February deadline.

The junta claims the election is being threatened by Mali’s security woes. The country has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012.

A French-led military operation in 2013 forced the extremists from power in major towns across the north, but they have regrouped and continued to launch attacks against Malian soldiers and their allies.

Security concerns also have grown since France, the region's former colonial power, announced that it plans to withdraw 2,000 troops by early next year.