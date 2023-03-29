West Virginia bans some child marriages in compromise law

Young said she had to compromise with her Republican colleagues to secure a minimum age for marriage, and celebrated an aspect of the bill that prohibited large age gaps.

Seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18, all since 2018, according to the advocacy group Unchained at Last, which has lobbied for legislation in variousstates to end child marriage calling the practice human rights abuse.

Supporters of such legislation say it reduces domestic violence, unwanted pregnancies and improves the lives of teens.

West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriages among the states in 2014, According to the Pew Research Center. There were around 7 marriages for every child aged 15-17 in West Virginia that year, compared to around 4.6 across the U.S. More recent figures were unavailable.