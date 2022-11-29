West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

“When we launched the program just over a year ago, no one could have predicted its immense success,” Brad D. Smith, who is the program's founder and current president of Marshall University, said in a statement. “We have recruited a tremendous amount of talent to our mountains, and the applications continue to roll in. We are thrilled to be expanding the program to a fourth location for those seeking a better work-life balance.”

West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state. From 2010 to 2020, the population dropped 3.2%, or about 59,000 people. It's been such a problem due to long-term declines in the coal, steel and other industries that West Virginia is now the only state with fewer residents than it had in 1950.

In an effort to reverse the exodus, West Virginia is leveraging one of its most appealing assets, its “almost heaven” natural beauty, in direct appeals to outdoor enthusiasts whose jobs enable them to work from anywhere they choose.

The program has drawn more than 20,000 applicants since its launch. It has welcomed 87 new residents to Morgantown and 37 to the Greenbrier Valley. Others will relocate to the Eastern Panhandle early next year from 24 U.S. states and Canada. The program said its retention rate is 98%.

“Our mountain towns have some of the most warm and welcoming residents you'll find anywhere in the nation — they're waiting with open arms for these new folks to move in,” said Chelsea Ruby, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

The program plans to welcome more than 1,000 new remote workers to the state over the next five years. The program was founded through a $25 million gift to West Virginia University by Smith, the former executive chairman of Intuit, and his wife, Alys.