West Virginia drinking water still clear of derailment toxin

Water samples were collected along the Ohio River on Wednesday from Ravenswood to Parkersburg, West Virginia, and the highest concentrations observed were below 3 parts per billion, said Scott Mandirola, the deputy cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Federal guidance for drinking water has limits of 560 parts per billion, Mandirola said.

The leading edge of the chemical plume was estimated to be near Point Pleasant and the mouth of the Kanawha River. Mandirola said the influx of water from the Kanawha River should add at least a 25% additional dilution on top of the mitigating effects of Thursday’s rains. The plume is estimated to reach the Huntington area late Friday or early Saturday.

“Thus far, there’s no danger to our drinking water,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

Officials also said that air monitoring stations in the Northern Panhandle haven't detected problems with air quality from the derailment.