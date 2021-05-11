Westbrook breaks Robertson's NBA triple-double record

Washington acquired Westbrook in a trade with Houston for John Wall before the season, reuniting Westbrook with coach Scott Brooks, who guided him to that MVP season with Oklahoma City.

The Wizards, who are trying to secure a spot in the postseason play-in tournament, were playing the first of at least two games without Bradley Beal, the NBA's No. 2 scorer who has a strained left hamstring.

That was nothing new for Westbrook, who has seven triple-doubles in nine games that Beal has missed.

“Well, it’s definitely pretty incredible like I’ve said many times,” Brooks said before Monday’s game. “He’s a special player, an incredible leader, teammate. He’s coachable. No matter what he’s accomplished, he’s about winning. Everyone knows triple-doubles are hard to get and for him to be able to do this is pretty incredible.”

Westbrook had eight triple-doubles during his first six seasons in Oklahoma City. Then something clicked, and he’s produced 174 over the last seven seasons.

He has a league-leading 36 this season, the second-highest total of his career. He had 42 in 2016-17 when he became the first player since Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double. With a week left in the regular season, he can match that feat for the fourth time in five seasons.

“I’ve had nothing but respect and admiration for Oscar and what he’s done and what he’s meant to the league and for (Westbrook) to be able to this, I never thought it would be broken,” Brooks said. “I love the game. I follow the game. There’s two records I never thought would be broken. Oscar Robertson’s triple-double and Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game.”

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook, left, lays up a shot past Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Atlanta Hawks, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot

Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook shoots past Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot