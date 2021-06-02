Western Sahara independence chief leaves Spain for Algeria

His presence in Spain infuriated Morocco and triggered a diplomatic crisis between the two countries, which have been cooperating in fighting terrorism, drug smuggling and migration into Europe. Amid the dispute, thousands of migrants crossed the border from Morocco into Spain as Morocco apparently relaxed border controls. Moroccan authorities also questioned publicly whether Spain could be trusted.

Ghali checked into the Spanish hospital under a false identity after arriving in the country by plane last month with an Algerian diplomatic passport and with the consent of the Spanish government, which said it acted on humanitarian grounds.

Rabat has withdrawn its ambassador to Madrid and has said it wouldn’t fill the position if Ghali left Spain under the same cloak of secrecy.

There was no immediate reaction Wednesday from Morocco.

An aircraft carrying on board Polisario Front leader Brahim Gali takes off at the Pamplona airport, northern Spain, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Bharim Ghali, leader of a movement seeking independence from Morocco who is at the center of a diplomatic row between Rabat and Madrid flew out of Spain to Algeria on Tuesday night, his group said. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

An aircraft carrying on board Polisario Front leader Brahim Gali takes off at the Pamplona airport, northern Spain, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Bharim Ghali, leader of a movement seeking independence from Morocco who is at the center of a diplomatic row between Rabat and Madrid flew out of Spain to Algeria on Tuesday night, his group said. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos