Westminster finals arrive: What dog will claim best in show?

Originally from France, the small hounds were traditionally rabbit-hunters. (Their name means “low-lying, wire-haired dog from the Vendée region” and is pronounced peh-TEE’ bah-SAY’ grihf-FAHN’ vahn-DAY’-ahn.)

Buddy Holly — so named because “he's a buddy," breeder Gavin Robertson explained — has also lived and competed in his native United Kingdom and in Ireland and Australia.

Ribbon is "like the fun girl at the party," handler Jessica Plourde said. Rummie is "true to Pekingese type, lots of carriage, presence — everything in one, here," said owner and breeder David Fitzpatrick, who guided Pekes Malachy and Wasabi to Westminster wins in 2012 and 2021, respectively.

Winstoncame in second at Westminster last year and went on to win last fall's National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. Now he's representing the most prevalent dog breed in the United States, as of rankings released in March.

He “just steals your heart,” handler and co-owner Perry Payson said after Winston's spirited semifinal turn, which included an impromptu leap into a decorative box in the middle of the ring.

Each Westminster finalist first has bested other dogs of its breed, and then of its "group," such as toy dogs or hounds. Among the breeds up for semifinal group judging Tuesday night is the newly eligible bracco Italiano, won by a dog co-owned by country music star Tim McGraw.

Besides the chosen finalists, there were other fan favorites, too.

There was the bloodhound that bowed deeply before a judge, the shiba inu shown by 10-year-old handler Audra Maes, and the Ibizan hound that made the judge's first cut with breeder/owner/handler Alexandria Mitchell. That was a notable accomplishment at a show where many exhibitors handle other people's dogs as a career.

The Westminster show, held this year at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, also includes obedience and agility competitions that are open to mixed-breed dogs.

___

Associated Press writer Anna Furman contributed. New York-based AP journalist Jennifer Peltz has covered the Westminster dog show since 2013.

