BreakingNews
Marc’s to close next month in Kettering
dayton-daily-news logo
X

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
A lottery drawing set for Friday night is up for grabs is a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot

A lottery drawing set for Friday night is up for grabs is a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

In Other News
1
GOP's McCarthy pressured to 'figure out' speaker race
2
Putin orders 36-hour weekend cease-fire in Ukraine
3
Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower
4
Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule
5
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top