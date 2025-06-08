What to know about Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to LA immigration protests

U.S. officials said about 1,000 National Guard members were in the city under federal orders by midday Monday to respond to immigration protests. The full 2,000 members authorized by Trump were expected to be on the ground by the end of the day. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details of military operations.

“Rescind the order. Return control to California,” Newsom, a Democrat, demanded in a post Sunday on the social media platform X.

Trump, a Republican, said in a post on his social media site that the city would have been “completely obliterated” if he had not sent Guard members.

This appears to be the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard was activated without a request from its governor.

Here are some things to know about the expected lawsuit, the protests and the guard's deployment:

State prepares to sue the president over troops

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state would seek a restraining order “to set aside the president’s unlawful action federalizing the California National Guard.” He said there was neither a migrant “invasion” nor an active rebellion to warrant the takeover.

Bonta said the lawsuit became necessary once Trump escalated the number of troops, leading to growing unrest.

Trump and his border czar, Tom Holman, traded taunts with Newsom about the possibility of arresting the governor if he interfered with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

“I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” Trump said.

Newsom responded in a post on X: “The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America.”

What's the mood in Los Angeles?

The streets were quiet in the sprawling city of 4 million people early Monday. The smell of fire hung in the air and a series of ash piles littered Los Angeles Street with the charred remnants of cars set afire during protests. Police cars blocked streets, and workers swept up debris. Crews painted over graffiti that covered downtown buildings.

More demonstrations were expected as the Trump administration intensified the standoff with state officials. While much of the city was spared from any violence, clashes swept through several downtown blocks and a handful of other places.

An Australian television journalist was hit in the leg by a nonlethal round Sunday while reporting live.

Perla Rios, an indigenous community leader in Los Angeles, stood outside of Ambiance Apparel on Monday, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids on Friday set off days of tense protests. Rios urged legal representation and due process for immigrants who were detained by federal agents.

The weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the area climbed above 100, federal authorities said. Many more were arrested while protesting, including a prominent union leader who was charged with conspiring to impede an officer during a demonstration.

“What our families are experiencing is simply a nightmare,” Rios said.

Behind her, relatives of the detained of workers held up signs saying, “Immigrants make America Great" and “We want justice,” next to photos of their loved ones.

What are officials in California and Washington saying?

Newsom, in a post on X, warned that Trump could activate the National Guard in other states unless he is challenged.

“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard,” Newsom wrote.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, speaking on CNN, said she was concerned that more federal immigration raids will spark "pandemonium." She said protesters are prepared to respond quickly if they see ICE in action.

“It’s just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary,” said Bass, a Democrat.

ICE officials, in a statement, said they are working to enforce immigration laws and remove immigrants with criminal convictions. They also said they stand ready to arrest protesters who break the law.

Holman called Newsom “late to the game” in responding to the demonstrations. Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington, called Newsom “grossly incompetent.”

Associated Press reporters Lolita Baldor in Washington, Jesse Bedayn in Denver and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

