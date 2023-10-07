What to know on fourth day of latest Israel-Palestinian war

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli warplanes hammered neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety as the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas raged for a fourth day.

Humanitarian groups pleaded for the creation of corridors that would allow them to deliver aid, saying hospitals were overwhelmed with wounded people and running out of supplies.

Israel has stopped entry of food, fuel and medicines into Gaza in response to Hamas' bloody incursion into Israel on Saturday. The sole remaining access from Egypt shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. New exchanges of fire over Israeli’s northern borders with militants in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday pointed to the risk of an expanded regional conflict.

The Israeli military said more than 1,000 people have died in Israel since Saturday’s incursion. In Gaza, at least 900 people have been killed, according to authorities there.

In Israel and beyond, the families of more than 150 people kidnapped by Hamas and other militant groups feared for the lives of their loved ones. The armed wing of Hamas has warned it will kill one of the hostages every time Israel's military bombs civilian targets in Gaza without warning.

Here are some key takeaways from the war:

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?

The Israeli military said Tuesday that it had shelled Syria after rockets hit open land in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The military did not accuse any group of the rocket attack, but the Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a Palestinian faction conducted the rocket attack from Syrian territory. The Syrian government did not comment.

Israel had already exchanged fire previously with militant forces firing rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel.

Israel also expanded its mobilization of military reservists to 360,000 on Tuesday, the country’s news outlets reported. The chief military spokesman emphasized the unprecedented nature of the current campaign against Hamas, saying “all options are on the table."

The bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were found on Israeli territory, the military said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether those numbers overlapped with deaths previously reported by Palestinian authorities.

More than 137,000 Palestinians were packed into United Nations shelters, and the World Health Organization reported that the medical supplies it had pre-positioned in seven Gaza hospitals were already used up.

The head of Doctors Without Borders for the Palestinian Territories said he was concerned the humanitarian medical group's team in Gaza would soon run out of medical supplies.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE RESPONSE FROM THE U.S. AND OTHER NATIONS?

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday continued to condemn the attack by Hamas, calling it an act of "pure unadulterated evil."

“In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel,” he said.

Biden warned adversaries not to take advantage of the crisis. “I have one word: Don’t. Don’t.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Israel on an urgent mission to show support for Israel, the State Department said Tuesday.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation on the ground.

The Ford carrier strike group has arrived in the far Eastern Mediterranean, within range to provide a host of air support or long-range strike options for Israel if requested, but also to surge U.S. military presence to prevent the now 4-day-old war with Hamas from spilling over into a more dangerous regional conflict, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the arrival ahead of an official announcement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone and thanked him for “providing an update on the ongoing situation.”

"People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour," Modi wrote on X, the social media platform, and said India strongly condemns terrorism in all forms.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized Israel’s blockade of Gaza, saying cutting off electricity and water is against the Palestinians’ human rights.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday, Erdogan criticized U.S. plans to send an aircraft carrier to the region, saying the deployment could lead to “massacres.”

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, whose government maintains ties with Israel and Hamas, on Tuesday called for a cease-fire in the war.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE WAR'S RIPPLE EFFECTS?

The war threatened to delay or derail a country-by-country diplomatic push by the United States to improve relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

The so-called normalization push, which began under former President Donald Trump's administration and was branded as the Abraham Accords, is an ambitious effort to reshape the region and boost Israel's standing in historic ways. But critics have warned that it skips past Palestinian demands for statehood.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Hamas attacks may have been driven in part by a desire to scuttle the United States' most ambitious part of the initiative: the sealing of diplomatic relations between rivals Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East’s two greatest powers share a common enemy in Iran, a generous military and financial sponsor of Hamas.

WHAT IS THE STATUS OF FOREIGN CITIZENS IN ISRAEL?

Foreign governments tried to determine how many of their citizens were dead, missing or in need of medical help or flights home from Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden has confirmed that 14 U.S. citizens have been killed and that Americans are among the hostages captured by Hamas. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that at least 20 U.S. citizens are unaccounted for.

Russia has reported the deaths of four citizens, while France says at least eight of its citizens were killed. Germany, meanwhile, has opened an investigation into the kidnappings of German citizens.

Eighteen Thais were feared dead based on reports from employers, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said Tuesday.

The Austrian government said three Austrian-Israeli dual citizens may be among the people kidnapped by Hamas during its attack on Israel. Italy's foreign minister said an Italian-Israeli couple living on the Be'eri Kibbutz had been missing since the incursion and were “probably taken hostage.”

WHAT PROMPTED HAMAS' ATTACK ON ISRAEL?

Hamas, which seeks Israel’s destruction, says it is defending Palestinians’ right to freedom and self-determination.

On Tuesday, the militant group rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's latest condemnation of its attack on Israel, calling it a cover-up for what they view as criminal acts by Israel in Gaza and other occupied territories.

“We, in the Hamas movement, call on the American administration to review its biased position, and to move away from the policy of double standards when it comes to the Zionist occupation, and we affirm the right of our Palestinian people to defend themselves, their land, and their Islamic and Christian sanctities ... until their legitimate aspirations ... are achieved to establish a Palestinian state with its capital (in) Jerusalem.”

In addition to citing long-simmering tensions, Hamas officials cite a long-running dispute over the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque that is sacred to both Muslims and Jews. Competing claims over the site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, have spilled into violence before, including a bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians escalated with recent violent Palestinian protests. In negotiations with Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations, Hamas has pushed for Israeli concessions that could loosen the blockade on the Gaza Strip and help halt a worsening financial crisis.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP