What to stream this week: 'Hit Man,' Dakota Johnson, Charli XCX, Star Wars: Hunters and Idris Elba

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— "Hit Man" is finally hitting Netflix. A charming and fun action-comedy-romance that's based on a "somewhat true story," "Hit Man" stars Glen Powell as a mild-mannered philosophy professor whose life takes a wild turn when he starts doing undercover work for the police as a fake hit man. It's all costumes and fun and convictions until he meets the beautiful Madison ("Andor's" Adria Arjona) and starts living a double life. Richard Linklater directed the film, which he co-wrote with Powell. A sensation at the fall film festivals, "Hit Man" was picked up by Netflix which seems like a good home for this, shielding it from any "box office disappointment" narratives. In my AP review, I got a bit hung up on some of the choices and logic but wrote that, "It's perfectly enjoyable: a glossy, easy-to-digest Powell showcase that isn't trying to be anything but fun."

— Over on Max, Dakota Johnson plays a woman questioning her sexuality in "AM I OK?," which begins streaming on Thursday. Johnson's company TeaTime Pictures helped produce the film directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and co-starring Sonoya Mizuno. Around the film's premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, Johnson spoke to the AP about what drew her to the project. "There were a few things that I loved, but I think it was the idea of a woman in her 30s still figuring out who she is," Johnson said. "I loved the idea of somebody being afraid of their sexuality and the truth of it. And then the female friendship aspect: I liked that sort of more intense subject matter was infused in a sort of buddy comedy."

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— Before she even released her debut album – "Born in the Wild," which releases Friday, June 7 — Nigerian singer Tems won a Grammy. (That was for her contributions to the Future track "WAIT FOR U," which also featured Drake.) She's been nominated for an Oscar, having co-wrote "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as performed by Rihanna. And she co-wrote "Move" from Beyoncé's "Renaissance." The accolades are many — and on "Born in the Wild," deserved. The R&B, pop, and Afrobeats performer marries all of her influences here, starting with the lead single and love letter to Lagos, "Love Me JeJe."

— In 2024, the avant-garde pop performer Charli XCX is returning to the raves of her youth. It's a funny statement to make about a 31-year-old super producer/songwriter/hitmaker, but it's the truth. "Brat," her fourth full-length release, amplifies Charli XCX's Y2K-era obsessions, like on the single "Von Dutch," with its early-aughts references and showboating filtered through futuristic PC Music-style production, or her contemporary IT girl anthem "360." (A choice lyric from the chorus: "I'm everywhere/I'm so Julia," she sings, a reference to model/actor/memoirist Julia Fox.) Turn it up, smell the smoke machine, feel the sweat.

— On Friday, June 7, one of the most exciting voices in contemporary country music, Carly Pearce, will deliver a new album, "Hummingbird." It is her first since 2021's "29: Written in Stone," a continuation of her EP "29," which chronicled her divorce from singer-songwriter Michael Ray. That's important to note, because it gives additional context to this release: Still concerned with grief and loss, but now energized by a new sense of autonomy and hope, Pearce's songwriting is as sharp as ever. The title track is deeply-felt bluegrass; "fault line" recalls '70s country a la Tammy Wynette and George Jones. She also co-produced the album with collaborators Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

— There is no shortage of great music documentaries flooding Paramount+, and on Tuesday, another will be added to the list. "Let the Canary Sing" is a feature-length doc on Cyndi Lauper, exploring her rise to fame, her political activism, and most crucially of all, her hits. Because "Time After Time," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" "All Through the Night," am I right?

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— The National World War II Museum says Black men and women served in every branch of the armed services during World War II, yet their stories are largely untold. Two new documentaries debut Monday on National Geographic that highlight their service. "Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color" is executive produced and narrated by Idris Elba. "The Real Red Tails," narrated by Sheryl Lee Ralph, recaps the discovery of a WWII-era Tuskegee airmen plane in Lake Huron, Michigan. Both stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

— A ninth season of "Below Deck Mediterranean" sails onto Bravo on Monday with a 75-minute premiere episode. Aboard a luxury charter yacht led by Capt. Sandy Yawn and her chief steward, Aisha Scott, cameras catch the crew's conflicts with each other while they also cater to their guests. The show streams the next day on Peacock.

— Since her release from prison in late December for conspiring to kill her abusive mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has remained in the public eye. She's walked red carpets, been the topic of tabloid gossip and even met Kim Kardashian. Lifetime cameras have followed Rose as she acclimates to freedom in a new docuseries, "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup" debuts Monday.

— In a new FX limited series called "Clipped," Ed O'Neill ("Modern Family", "Married with Children") plays former Clippers team owner, Donald Sterling, who was recorded making racist comments that were leaked to TMZ. It led to Sterling stepping down as owner of the Clippers and to being banned for life by the NBA. "Clipped" also stars Laurence Fishburne as Doc Rivers and Jacki Weaver as Sterling's wife, Shelly. The series is based on an ESPN 30-for-30 podcast called "The Sterling Affairs." "Clipped" debuts Tuesday on Hulu.

— Daniel Brühl is already getting positive reviews from critics for his portrayal of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a new six-part series for Hulu premiering Friday, June 7. "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" focuses on Lagerfeld's rise in the fashion world as designers of Chloé and Fendi. The series also doesn't shy away from Lagerfeld's complex legacy because besides his contributions to fashion, he also made contentious remarks around the #MeToo movement, same sex marriages and plus-size models.

— The NHL has its answer to the Puppy Bowl with its first Stanley Pup game airing on the NHL Network. The Stanley Pup will feature rescue dogs representing the 32 NHL teams. The 16 dogs representing the teams that are playing in the hockey playoffs will compete for the Stanley Pup. The "Stanley Pup" will air in the U.S. on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NHL Network and ESPN+ and on Sportsnet in Canada on Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

— Candice Carty-Williams has adapted her popular 2019 novel "Queenie" for television. It follows Queenie Jenkins, a Jamaican Brit living in South London recovering from a bad breakup and trying to navigate her mid-twenties. The show stars Dionne Brown as Queenie along with British R&B musician Bellah, Samuel Adewunmi, Michelle Greenidge and Joseph Marcell. "Queenie" premieres Friday, June 7 on Hulu.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— You can head to a galaxy far, far away with Zynga's Star Wars: Hunters. In the hottest sport on the planet Vespaara, teams of four battle it out with their blasters and lightsabers. The gladiators include droids, Wookiees, Jawas and even a few ordinary humans from both the Dark and Light sides of the Force. The arenas range from a lush Ewok village to the desert planet Tatooine to the surface of a Death Star. The core game is free to download and play on mobile devices, though of course Zynga is hoping you'll shell out for costumes and season passes. Join the fray Tuesday on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

— Lou Kesten



