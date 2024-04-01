What to stream this week: Sheila E. plays salsa, Andrew Scott gets evil and Colin Farrell detects

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Jonathan Glazer's best-picture nominee "The Zone of Interest" arrives on Max on Friday, April 5. The film, haunting and formalist, depicts the daily life of Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), and his wife, Hedwig ( Sandra Hüller ) while living in their home next door to Auschwitz. Since its premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival, "The Zone of Interest" has been hailed as harrowing drama about human capacity for compartmentalizing atrocity. In her review, AP's Jocelyn Noveck wrote that "the horror assaults our senses in other, deeper ways." At the Oscars, where "The Zone of Interest" won best international film, Glazer spoke out against Israel's war in Gaza, sparking a backlash from some in Hollywood.

— A nonfiction highlight of the year, Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's "Girls State" premieres Friday, April 5, on Apple TV+. The film is a companion piece to their prize-winning 2020 documentary "Boys State." Like that film, "Girls State" follows a handful of teenagers over a week in a mock-government program. That this time it's high-school girls changes not only the tenor of discourse around political issues like abortion but finds added tension in the inequities between the girls and boys.

— Disney Animation's "Wish" lands on Disney+ on Wednesday. Released last fall in theaters, "Wish" — an origin story for the wishing star, stuffed with nods to past Disney classics — seemed like quintessential Mouse House magic but fizzled with critics and audiences. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it "more concept than story, a strained and forgettable attempt to pay homage to the studio's 100 years." The voice cast includes Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine.

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— Sheila E., the Prince-mentored Queen of Percussion, will release her first-ever salsa album, titled "Bailar," on Friday, April 5. "Bailar" is a celebration of the genre — and a new chapter in Sheila E.'s rich musical history, beginning with a reimagination of "Bemba Colorá," originally performed by Celia Cruz, now featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar and, of course, a drum solo. Ruben Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, and Luis Enrique are also featured on the album.

— A few days before Tori Kelly released her 2023 EP, "tori," the R&B-pop vocalist was rushed to the ICU at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a blood-clot related collapse. She's healed since — and just eight months later, will release her fifth studio album, "TORI." The period is appropriate — the album feels definitive; Tori Kelly stretching her familiar soulful tone in to classic-sounding songs about love ("cut") and loss ("high water").

— He's a lonely dancer, so dance with him so he doesn't cry! Gen Z musician (and Olivia Rodrigo BFF ) Conan Gray's third studio album, "Found Heaven," deepens his penchant for synth-pop. Max Martin is a producer (known for his work with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys, Robyn… the list goes on and on). And the lead single, the '80s revisionist "Lonely Dancers," is an earworm for the ages. "Your lover left, broke up tonight/My lover's busy, kissing other guys/We're both alone now, tears in our eyes," he sings. "We're lonely dancers, there's no need to hide/We're lonely dancers, baby/Dance with me so we don't cry." If it is ascendent depressive tunes with a musical theater sensibility you're after, well, you've found it!

— The Grammy nominated R&B and hip-hop hitmaker Bryson Tiller 's eponymous fourth studio album is a bit of a mystery. His last album, "Anniversary," was released four years ago, and little is known about his new era. A week before it drops, only one song has been released, "Whatever She Wants" — which Tiller has said doesn't sound like anything on the album — and the only confirmed feature is Grammy best new artist winner Victoria Monét. Both are reason enough to get excited.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— "Lopez vs. Lopez," a comedy starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, returns for season two on Tuesday on NBC. The show is based on the ups-and-downs in George and Mayan's real-life relationship. Guest stars include Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Jaime Camil. Episodes also stream on Peacock.

— As the CW looks to establish a new identity as a major network, one of the four originals renewed for this TV season premieres the first week of April. Jared Padalecki's "Walker," debuts season four on Wednesday. "Walker" streams on Max.

— "Ted Lasso" may be dunzo (although it's good to have a dream) but there are still a number of feel-good shows on Apple TV+ worth checking out. "Loot," starring Maya Rudolph, falls under that category. Debuting its second season Wednesday, Rudolph plays Molly, the ex-wife of a billionaire (Adam Scott) who decides to donate a majority of her money to good causes. The show also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches and Nat Faxon.

— We've seen him as a so-called hot priest, but if you watched Andrew Scott as Moriarty on "Sherlock," you know he's also great at playing bad. This time, Scott steps into the role of Tim Ripley, the fraudster-turned-killer created by author Patricia Highsmith, for a limited-series. "Ripley" premieres Thursday on Netflix.

— Colin Farrell plays a private investigator in the new series "Sugar" for Apple TV+, where the central mystery is to locate the missing granddaughter of a big time Hollywood producer. Reviews are already screaming about a plot twist so proceed with caution online if you don't want spoilers. "Sugar" debuts Friday, April 5.

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— I'm a sports fan, but you'd have to pay me a lot to get me to sit through televised golf or auto racing. Combine the two in a video game? Now you're talking! In Turbo Golf Racing, your job is to guide a ball across a hazard-filled course, keeping it in bounds and eventually knocking it into a hole. But the ball is enormous, you're striking it with a car rather than a club, and other vehicles are battling you on the fairway at the same time. Oh, and sometimes the hazards explode. The U.K.'s Hugecalf Studios hopes the result is the kind of multiplayer mayhem that made Rocket League (soccer plus demolition derby) a hit. Tee time is Thursday on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S/One and PC.

