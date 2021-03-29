What To Watch: Remaining Final Four spots up for grabs

Michigan has allowed opponents to shoot just 22.6% (12 of 53) from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament. … Michigan is chasing its third Final Four appearance since 2013. The Wolverines lost in the championship game in 2013 and 2018. … UCLA is the first team to go from the First Four to the Elite Eight since the 2011 VCU team, which went on to reach the Final Four. … UCLA is back in a regional final for the first time since earning three straight Final Four berths from 2006-08.

WOMEN

No. 1 seed South Carolina (25-4) vs. No. 6 seed Texas (21-9), Hemisfair Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN

This game features two Associated Press All-America post players in South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (first team) and Texas' Charli Collier (second team). Collier is regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. … Texas coach Vic Schaefer coached Mississippi State before this season and clashed with South Carolina often. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley went 12-3 against Schaefer's Mississippi State teams. … Texas is in a regional final for the first time since 2016 and seeking its first Final Four appearance since 2003.

No. 2 seed Louisville (26-3) vs. No. 1 seed Stanford (28-2), Alamo Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 9 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Stanford has made at least 13 3-point baskets in each of its three NCAA Tournament games. … This game features two AP All-Americans: Louisville's Dana Evans (first team) and Stanford's Kiana Williams (third team). Evans was named the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. … Stanford is seeking its 14th Final Four berth and first since 2017. … Louisville is in the Elite Eight for the third straight time.

___

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) drives on Creighton forward Damien Jefferson (23) in the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball over Oregon center Franck Kepnang, left, during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Southern California forward Evan Mobley (4) grabs a rebound in front of Oregon guard Chris Duarte (5) during the first half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

UCLA players celebrate after beating Alabama 88-78 in overtime of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

UCLA players react to a play against Alabama in overtime duiring a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Michigan guard Franz Wagner droves to the basket ahead of Florida State guard Wyatt Wilkes (31) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) drives up court past Florida State guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) blocks a shot by Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 76-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer yells to her players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri State in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Stanford guard Kiana Williams calls out to her teammates during the second half against Oklahoma State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women's tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman) Credit: Stephen Spillman Credit: Stephen Spillman

Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) celebrates a score against the Oregon during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) drives to the basket past Oregon guard Sydney Parrish (33) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer hugs Charli Collier after an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Texas won 64-61. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Texas's Charli Collier shoots over Maryland's Angel Reese during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) looks to shoot between Oregon State forward Ellie Mack (20) and forward Jelena Mitrovic, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) looks to pass under pressure from Mercer guard Shannon Titus (21) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts to a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Oregon State in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay