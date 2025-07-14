What Trump's new weapons plan for Ukraine might mean

The plan is designed to allow the U.S. to funnel more firepower to Ukraine to combat invading Russian forces during their summer military offensive while easing Washington's financial burden.

Increased weapons shipments, combined with possible new penalties Trump has promised if a halt to the fighting isn't reached in 50 days, could push Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace talks that Trump has championed for months — so far with little to show for it.

Here's a look at what Trump promised and what it might mean:

What's the new Ukraine weapons deal Trump announced?

The U.S. plans to sell Patriot missile batteries — systems ideal for shielding territory against incoming missile attacks — and other weapons to European allies that would be transferred to Kyiv.

“We’re going to supply weapons to NATO at a large amount," Trump said.

Rutte said Germany, Finland, Canada, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Denmark would be among the buyers to supply Ukraine, and noted that “speed is of the essence here.”

Later Monday, during a meeting with his administration's faith office and business leaders, Trump said, “They’re going to deliver the weapons, and they’re going to pay for 100% of the weapons."

The president had earlier teased the announcement, but the details of the transfers — exactly what munitions they would include, the specifics of their delivery and their timing— were unclear.

Other parts of the administration deferred to the White House, where officials said details were still being worked out.

On a call with the other foreign ministers of the Quad grouping — India, Japan and Australia — Secretary of State Marco Rubio “underscored that it remains a priority of President Trump to bring the war to an end through a durable negotiated settlement,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius met with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to discuss some details — particularly related to the Patriot batteries — and noted greater defense spending.

“We are determined to assume greater responsibility for Europe’s deterrence and defense," said Pistorius, whose government has offered to finance two additional Patriot systems.

In addition to Germany, Greece and Spain are among the NATO members believed to have spare Patriots to send to Ukraine, as long as they are eventually replaced.

U.S. officials said that anything to be supplied to Ukraine in the short term will have to come from existing stockpiles and that it will take several years to replace whatever is sent to Kyiv.

What does Ukraine need from the U.S.?

Russia has pounded Ukrainian cities with hundreds of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles that its air defenses are struggling to counter. At the same time, Russia's bigger army is making a new effort to drive back Ukrainian defenders on parts of the 620-mile (1,000-kilometer) front line.

Trump announced last week that the U.S. planned to send more defensive weapons to Ukraine, following a prior pause in some deliveries during a review of U.S. stockpiles.

Still, the president expressed frustration about U.S. resources going to Ukraine, reiterating Monday that “this is not Trump’s war. We’re here to get it finished and stopped.”

During the meeting with Rutte, he also praised European leaders for being willing to take on a larger responsibility for arming Ukraine — a far cry from once criticizing Europe for failing to spend more on defense.

“I have to tell you, Europe has a lot of spirit for this war,” Trump said. “When I first got involved, I didn’t think they did, but they do.”

Why is Trump threatening tariffs to punish Russia?

Trump again vented his frustrations about stalled negotiations to end the war, saying the U.S. will impose steep trade penalties if Moscow doesn't reach a peace deal with Kyiv in the next 50 days.

“Tariffs at about 100% — you’d call them secondary tariffs,” Trump said without providing details.

Secondary tariffs would target Russia’s trading partners in an effort to isolate Moscow in the global economy — potentially including nations that rely on Russia for oil and natural gas.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later clarified that Trump was actually referring to economic sanctions, rather than tariffs.

Separately, some Republicans close to Trump, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, are promoting a bipartisan sanctions package targeting Russia that is working its way through Congress.

Trump said Monday that “I’m not sure we need it" given his threat for economic consequences if the fighting continues. But, he added, "it could be very useful, we’ll have to see.”

An emboldened Russia has ramped up military offensives on two fronts in Ukraine, seeking an advantage before the fighting season wanes in the fall.

Trump's 50-day deadline will allow Kremlin forces to further expand into the strategic eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk, the capture of which would hand them a major battlefield victory and bring them closer to acquiring the entire Donetsk region.

Russia's forces also have been pushing into Ukraine's northern Sumy region, where Putin hopes to create a "buffer zone" to protect Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions and defend against the possibility of surprise Ukrainian incursions.

Why has Trump changed his tone toward Putin?

Trump long boasted of his friendly relationship with Putin, repeatedly asserting that Russia was more willing than Ukraine to reach a peace deal. At the same time, Trump accused Zelenskyy of prolonging the war and called him a “dictator without elections.”

But Russia’s relentless onslaught on civilian areas of Ukraine has worn down Trump’s patience.

In April, he urged Putin to "STOP!" launching deadly barrages on Kyiv, and the following month he said in a social media post that the Russian leader "has gone absolutely CRAZY!"

Trump said Monday that he remains in frequent contact with Putin but questioned how much those talks have gotten him.

“My conversations with him are very pleasant, and then the missiles go off at night,” Trump said.