Correction: Truth Social-What is it story

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story published March 26, 2024, about Truth Social, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Truth Social had 5 million monthly active users in February, according to Similarweb. The platform had 5 million monthly visits.
