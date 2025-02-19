What's going on with the Kennedy Center under Trump?

In the first month of his second term, the president has ousted the arts institution’s leadership, filled the board of trustees with his supporters and announced he had been elected the board's chair — unanimously. The center has since canceled performances by the touring children’s musical “Finn” and a planned concert featuring the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C. Although Trump has said that the Kennedy Center overhaul is part of his overall campaign against “woke” culture, center officials have said that the cancellations were driven by financial and scheduling concerns.

In a statement this week to the Wall Street Journal, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "The Kennedy Center learned the hard way that if you go woke, you will go broke. President Trump and the members of his newly-appointed board are devoted to rebuilding the Kennedy Center into a thriving and highly respected institution where all Americans, and visitors from around the world, can enjoy the arts with respect to America’s great history and traditions.”

What is the Kennedy Center and how long has it been around?

Supported by government money and private donations and attracting millions of visitors each year, the center is a 100-foot high complex featuring a concert hall, opera house and theater, along with a lecture hall, meeting spaces and a “Millennium Stage” that has been the site for free shows.

The center's very origins are bipartisan.

It was first conceived in the late 1950s, during the administration of Republican President Dwight Eisenhower, who backed a bill from the Democratic-led Congress calling for a "National Culture Center." In the early 1960s, Democrat President John F. Kennedy launched a fundraising initiative, and his successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson, signed into law a 1964 bill renaming the project the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Kennedy had been assassinated the year before.

Construction began in 1965 and the center formally opened six years later, with a premiere of Leonard Bernstein's "Mass," otherwise known as "MASS: A Theatre Piece for Singers, Players, and Dancers)."

Who has performed at the Kennedy Center?

The center has long been a showcase for theater, music and dramatic performances, with artists ranging from the Paul Taylor Dance Company to a joint concert by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. Other highlights have included the annual Mark Twain Award for comedy, with recipients including Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey and Bob Newhart, and the annual Kennedy Center ceremony honoring outstanding artists, most recently Francis Ford Coppola, Bonnie Raitt and the Grateful Dead among others.

Presidents have routinely attended the honors ceremony, even in the presence of artists who disagreed with them politically. The good-natured spirit was well captured in 2002, during Republican President George W. Bush's first term, when Steve Martin offered tribute to honoree Paul Simon. Martin digressed into a tangent about pirated music recordings and joked that he had been approached by Bush about getting bootlegs of Barbra Streisand, a prominent Democrat.

“It's been nice being a citizen,” Martin added, as Bush and others laughed in response.

Why is Trump focusing on the Kennedy Center now?

Trump mostly ignored the center during his first term, becoming the first president to routinely skip the honors ceremony. One honoree, producer Norman Lear, had threatened not to attend if Trump was there.

Mirroring his overall governing approach, Trump has been far more aggressive and proactive in his second term, citing some drag show performances at the center as a reason to transform it entirely.

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” he wrote on his social media website earlier this month. “I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture.”

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Center website still includes a passage about the core mission, one that strives “to ensure that the education and outreach programs and policies of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts meet the highest level of excellence and reflect the cultural diversity of the United States.”

Also listed on the site is a new project called “Promise of US,” for which “the public is invited to submit an artistic self-portrait to be part of a virtual wall of faces expressing the myriad diversity of America’s peoples and the promise of America’s future. This ever-expanding mosaic will be featured on the Center’s website and social channels."

Who is in charge now?

Trump pushed out the incumbent board chair David M. Rubenstein, a philanthropist and Baltimore Orioles owner. He now presides over a board that by tradition was divided between Democratic and Republican appointees, but is now predominantly Republican, with recent additions including Attorney General Pamela Bondi, country star Lee Greenwood and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter, brought on by Rubenstein in 2014, resigned soon after the board shake-up. Trump replaced her, on an interim basis, with diplomat Richard Grenell, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany during the president's first term.

“I’m really, really, really sad about what happens to our artists, what happens on our stages and our staff who support them,” Rutter said during a recent interview with NPR. “The Kennedy Center is meant to be a beacon for the arts in all of America across the country.”

What has been the fallout?

The fallout is unprecedented. Kennedy Center consultants such as musician Ben Folds and singer Renée Fleming have resigned and actor Issa Rae canceled a show. During a concert last weekend that proceeded as scheduled, singer-songwriter Victoria Clark wore a T-shirt reading "ANTI TRUMP AF."

Further controversy is possible. Next month's schedule includes "RIOT! Funny Women Stand Up, a special comedy event in celebration of Women's History Month." Conan O'Brien is to receive the Twain award in an all-star event that will likely include jokes about the president. (Representatives for O'Brien have not responded to requests for comment.) The center also is scheduled to host "Eureka Day," a stage play centered on an outbreak of mumps, a sensitive topic with the confirmation of vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.