What's next for Tennessee's expelled lawmakers?

Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, also participated in the House floor protest. She survived a move to expel her by one vote.

WHAT'S NEXT?

County commissions in each of the expelled lawmakers' districts will choose replacements to serve until a special election can be held.

The commissions could choose Jones and Pearson, letting them return to the Capitol. The expelled lawmakers also would be eligible to run in the special elections to fill the seats.

Under the Tennessee Constitution, lawmakers cannot be expelled for the same offense twice.

