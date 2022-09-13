BreakingNews
18-year-old woman shot in Xenia Twp., Dayton man arrested in northern Ohio
dayton-daily-news logo
X

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II outside St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III.

A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covered arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and state funeral. Here is what the plan includes for the coming days:

Tuesday Sept. 13

— The queen's coffin is taken by hearse from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh to Edinburgh Airport. It will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

— King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visit Northern Ireland, where they meet politicians and faith leaders and attend a service of remembrance at St. Anne's Cathedral.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

— The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind.

— It is placed in Parliament's medieval Westminster Hall, where the archbishop of Canterbury conducts a short service. The queen will then lie in state for four days, until the morning of her funeral. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects and troops will keep a round-the-clock vigil.

Friday, Sept. 16

— The king and queen consort visit Wales, following their visits to Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other devolved nations that make up the United Kingdom.

Sunday, Sept. 18

— Britain holds a “national moment of reflection” with 1 minute of silence at 8.p.m. (1900 GMT, 3 p.m. EDT).

Monday, Sept. 19

— The queen's coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral that begins at 11 a.m. Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend.

— The funeral marks the end of 10 days of national morning, and the day will be a public holiday across the U.K.

___

Follow AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during their visit to Northern Ireland. (Michael Cooper/PA via AP)

Credit: Michael Cooper

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during their visit to Northern Ireland. (Michael Cooper/PA via AP)

Credit: Michael Cooper

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during their visit to Northern Ireland. (Michael Cooper/PA via AP)

Credit: Michael Cooper

Credit: Michael Cooper

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III waves to the public as he leaves after a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Britain's King Charles III waves to the public as he leaves after a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III waves to the public as he leaves after a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: Peter Morrison

Credit: Peter Morrison

Combined ShapeCaption
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP)

Credit: Russell Cheyne

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP)

Credit: Russell Cheyne

Combined ShapeCaption
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs from St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has been carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to begin her final journey through Scotland to a Royal Air Force plane that will carry her back to London. (Russell Cheyne/Pool via AP)

Credit: Russell Cheyne

Credit: Russell Cheyne

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III meets a woman holding a corgi as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

King Charles III meets a woman holding a corgi as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III meets a woman holding a corgi as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13. 2022. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Credit: Niall Carson

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort receive a Message of Condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, following the death Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort receive a Message of Condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, following the death Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort receive a Message of Condolence by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, following the death Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Niall Carson/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Niall Carson

Credit: Niall Carson

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black, Ireland's President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

From left, Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black, Ireland's President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black, Ireland's President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss, Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. (Liam McBurney/Pool via AP)

Credit: Liam McBurney

Credit: Liam McBurney

Combined ShapeCaption
The Princess Royal and Tim Laurence travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, for a prayer service for Queen Elizabeth II. (Jacob King/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Jacob King

The Princess Royal and Tim Laurence travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, for a prayer service for Queen Elizabeth II. (Jacob King/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Jacob King

Combined ShapeCaption
The Princess Royal and Tim Laurence travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, for a prayer service for Queen Elizabeth II. (Jacob King/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Jacob King

Credit: Jacob King

Combined ShapeCaption
Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Britain's King Charles III leave the St. Anne's Cathedral at the end of a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Britain's King Charles III leave the St. Anne's Cathedral at the end of a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Combined ShapeCaption
Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Britain's King Charles III leave the St. Anne's Cathedral at the end of a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki

People gather to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki

Combined ShapeCaption
People gather to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki

Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki

Combined ShapeCaption
People are interviewed by TV reporters as they wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lying in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. ( (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

People are interviewed by TV reporters as they wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lying in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. ( (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined ShapeCaption
People are interviewed by TV reporters as they wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lying in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. ( (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Royal Company of Archers march at St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Carl Recine

Members of the Royal Company of Archers march at St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Carl Recine

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of the Royal Company of Archers march at St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Carl Recine

Credit: Carl Recine

Combined ShapeCaption
Tourists stand oposide of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Tourists stand oposide of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined ShapeCaption
Tourists stand oposide of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, will be lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Markus Schreiber

In Other News
1
Serbian police ban EuroPride march, citing security concerns
2
Serbian police ban EuroPride march, citing security concerns
3
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
4
Stressed Colorado River keeps California desert farms alive
5
France to open debate on legalizing assisted suicide
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top