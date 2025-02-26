What's next for Trump agenda after House GOP approves tax breaks and slashed spending in budget

But deciding what to cut — health care, food stamps, green energy, government regulations or student aid — is a politically agonizing choice.

And it's not just the House that has to agree. GOP senators have their own plans. Their priority is to make the tax cuts permanent, rather than temporary, which would skyrocket the costs. Eventually the House and Senate must vote on a final package.

"We have a lot of hard work ahead of us," House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the late Tuesday vote.

It's the start of a weeks — if not months — long slog that is expected to consume the Congress as Republicans try to deliver on Trump's agenda and their own campaign promises.

Republicans say if they fail to act, the lower tax rates first approved in 2017 will expire, which would amount to a massive tax hike for many Americans. They believe the tax cuts will partly pay for themselves, unleashing economic growth and fresh revenues, though others say those projections are optimistic.

Democrats put up stiff opposition against the House GOP plan — one lawmaker dashed from California after a week’s stay in the hospital and another returned to Washington for the vote with her newborn son. Democrats will spend the weeks ahead warning Americans what's at stake.

“Republicans and Trump promised to lower costs on day one, and instead their priorities have been focused on ripping health care away from kids, moms and others who need it most,” said Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., cradling her 4-week old son, Sam.

"All to fund tax breaks for billionaires like Elon Musk while increasing our national deficit by trillions of dollars," she said. "How can anyone show their face in their district after voting yes for this?"

Trump, during a free-wheeling Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the White House, insisted he will not touch the nation's premier safety net programs — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security — but seek ways to root out what Republicans call waste, fraud and abuse.

"It won't be 'read my lips' anymore," Trump said, echoing President George H.W. Bush's no new taxes pledge. "We're not going to touch it."

But the math doesn't fully add up.

Without steep cuts to federal programs, Republicans won't be able to claim the savings they need to offset the costs of the tax breaks. And without offsetting the costs, conservative GOP lawmakers won't want to vote for the final package.

GOP senators on Wednesday met behind closed doors with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on next steps.

Initially approved during Trump's first term, many of the tax cuts were temporary and are expiring later this year. Keeping them would cost $4.5 trillion over the next decade —or more if they are made permanent as Senate Republicans want.

And that's not counting the new tax cuts that Trump is asking for. The president wants to eliminate taxes on tips, which was a signature campaign promise, and has also talked about getting rid of taxes on overtime pay as well as Social Security benefits. Those would add to the price tag.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said it's "to be determined" when the Senate would act on the House budget resolution.

“It’s complicated," Thune said. "It’s hard. Nothing about this is going to be easy.”

With reductions to the Pentagon off the table, Republicans are hunting for cost cutting across the non-defense side of the budget. The next biggest pot of money available is the nation's health care programs.

The House GOP's bill directed the committee that handles Medicaid health care spending to come up with $880 billion in savings over the decade, which would be the bulk of what's needed to offset the cost of the tax breaks.

Republicans insist there will be no direct cuts to people who receive their health care through Medicaid, some 80 million adults and children, and that they only will target waste, fraud and abuse to make it more efficient.

Mostly, Republicans talk about imposing work requirements or removing able-bodied men from the government-run Medicaid program. Doing that would save a small portion of what's needed, some $100 billion over the decade.

For a bigger savings, Republicans consider altering the way the federal government provides Medicaid money to the states. Some 40 states expanded their Medicaid programs with the Affordable Care Act, when Obamacare provided money to enroll people in the program.

The Republicans have also directed the House Agriculture Committee to come up with some $230 billion in savings. One likely place it will turn is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. GOP chair Rep. Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania said food stamps won't be cut.

Democrats are having none of this, and advocacy groups have started showing up at town hall meetings to protest what's happening.

“The enormity of program cuts called for by the House budget stand as a singular threat to the well-being of people in every state, city, and rural community,” Sharon Parrott, president of the center-left Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, said in a statement after the vote.

As Senate Republicans push to make the tax cuts permanent, chair of the Senate Finance Committee Mike Crapo has leaned into the idea of using a different accounting process.

It involves essentially treating the tax cuts as what's called “existing policy,” which would mean they are not a new cost, and therefore would not need to be offset by cuts elsewhere.

But Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, top Democrat on the Finance committee, said Republicans are engaging in "funny math."

“It’s all a big game in order to get more money to the billionaires through their tax breaks,” Wyden said.

Thune, Johnson, Crapo, and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, are scheduled to headed to the White House on Wednesday for discussions with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

At the same time, key GOP senators are still pushing their smaller $340 billion package to provide the Trump administration with money it needs for border security and its mass deportation agenda. Their idea was to include the tax cuts in a second package later in the year.