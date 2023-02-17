What's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's spat over Daytona 500

McDonald’s wasn’t McLovin’ it.

The salty retort caught the attention of 23XI President Steve Lauletta, who flame broiled his competitor on Twitter.

“Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder so appreciate your thoughts @carlloredo,” Lauletta wrote. “I can tell you our focus @23XIRacing is on results so pretty happy with our 11th place qualifying result last night…you?”

Gragson was 28th in the Daytona 500 time trials.

Wallace and McDonalds got the edge in the Daytona 500 lineup and will start 15th on Sunday over Gragson and Wendy's at 22nd for NASCAR's season-opener.

23XI is co-owned by Michael Jordan, of course, a longtime McDonald's pitchman. Wallace weighed in with a GIF of a bemused Gary Payton.

Perhaps the big chill between the companies will continue into Sunday at the Daytona 500. How about a McFlurry or a Frosty for the winner to go with that trophy?

