X

Wheeler working on no-hitter for Phillies through 7 innings against Tigers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings Thursday for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander has struck out eight and walked one. He has thrown 100 pitches, 70 for strikes.

Philadelphia leads 1-0 on Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoky smell that was present the previous two days in Philadelphia dissipated, and the sky became more clear as the game went on.

The 33-year-old Wheeler struck out four of his first six batters. He is in the third season of a $118 million, five-year contract with the Phillies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Here are the other investigations Trump has to worry about
2
Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation...
3
Canada's Corey Conners shares lead at Canadian Open as PGA Tour resumes...
4
Biden picks longtime transportation official as acting head of the...
5
Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin launches podcast...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top