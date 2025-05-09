Where to eat? How to handle the spoils of a Grand Slam? Everyone has advice for Rory McIlroy

Everyone, especially at the rain-slogged Truist Invitational, had an opinion for McIlroy weeks after he fulfilled his lifelong dream of winning the Masters and won the career Grand Slam.

Maybe the best advice came from close friend and frequent playing partner, Shane Lowry.

“I keep saying to him, no matter what he does now, it doesn’t matter,” Lowry said.

The problem with that line of thinking, McIlroy isn’t really built that way, to let past achievements — even one as recent, as thrilling, as winning the Masters — stand in the way of trying to win the next one.

McIlroy used six birdies to shoot a 3-under-67 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club on Friday and stayed within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard headed into weekend play. McIlroy played his first individual tournament since he took his place in golf history as the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.

Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, even conceded McIlroy wouldn’t exactly coast at the Truist, a signature tournament, yet one most players are using as a tune-up for next weekend’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I found it hard in 2019 when I won The Open to kind of come back out and, you almost want it too much sometimes to almost forget about that and move on,” Lowry said. “I think there’s a part of you that should enjoy what you’ve just done.”

McIlroy was reminded by Philly fans throughout the first two rounds of all the spoils that come with his slice of golf history. The ones who braved the rain -- and $27 cheesesteaks and $22 fairway margaritas -- tailed him all over the Wissahickon Course yelling "Masters champ!" or "The champ is here!" ahead of each tee shot. There were, as always, the ubiquitous "Rory!" chants that McIlroy has gamely tried to ignore.

But it’s harder to keep those Masters thoughts from lingering when there are roaring reminders of his success on every hole.

“We all have our own challenges, and if my challenge is to try to focus on the present and not think about a dream come true a few weeks ago, then that’s a pretty good challenge to have,” McIlroy said.

By name, McIlroy won Truist in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024. By venue, Wissahickon was a new one for him, the tiny suburban course serving as a one-year stopgap with Quail Hollow getting ready for the PGA.

Wissahickon came with some frustration, notably on No. 17 when his drive missed the fairway and landed on a steep slope. He barely got his next shot off the hill and swiped the rough in frustration with his club. The hole was one of his three bogeys.

“If the golf ball just went a little shorter, this course would be awesome,” McIlroy said. “Not that it isn’t awesome anyway, but right now for the distances we hit it, it’s probably 500 or 600 yards too short.”

He had better luck on No. 14, sinking a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 hole.

The 36-year-old McIlroy has been on a tear of late, going back to last November, when he won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He won at Pebble Beach in February and The Players Championship in March.

All of those feats have been swallowed by the enormity of Augusta.

He laughed when asked the most surprising thing to happen since winning the Masters, saying, “I think that everyone forgot I won the Players.”

“Look, obviously (the Masters) is at the forefront of everyone’s mind because of what it meant and how I did it and all that stuff, but I think for me it’s great that I was able to do it but, not that I’m leaving it in the rearview mirror, but I’ve got a lot of golf still left to play this year. I want to really try to focus on that,” he said.

Already with three wins this year, his Masters victory already has sparked conversation of a calendar Grand Slam. McIlroy has four victories in May at Quail Hollow.

“It’s been a very consistent period for sure,” McIlroy said. “Even when I feel like I haven’t played my best, I find a way. I think that’s when I talk about being a more complete golfer, if one part of my game isn’t on, then I can maybe lean into another part. Like today, holing quite a few putts and making my score that way rather than hitting the ball unbelievably well. I think that’s been a big key to this consistent run is not having to rely too much on any one aspect of the game.”

