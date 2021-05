Whimsical NYC waterfront park funded by Barry Diller opens

The design is from Thomas Heatherwick, who also created the Hudson Yards climbing structure known as the Vessel, some 20 blocks north of Little Island.

Diller, also a major donor to the nearby High Line, has spoken of Little Island as an enchanted forest or a visit to Oz.

"All of it is an oasis of everything fun, whimsical, playful that we can conjure," he says in a video on the park's website.

Plans for the project, part of the state-run Hudson River Park, were announced in 2014, but several lawsuits were filed arguing that the park had been planned without public input and could threaten marine wildlife. Real estate developer Douglas Durst, who had been pushed out of his position as chair of the fundraising group Friends of Hudson River Park a few years before, was revealed to have bankrolled the lawsuits filed by the nonprofit City Club of New York.

Facing rising costs because of the litigation, Diller announced in September 2017 that he was pulling the plug. He agreed to revive the project the next month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo brokered a deal.

Little Island will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, but there will be timed entry noon to 8 p.m. at least through September, executive director Trish Santini said.

Entertainment including musical performances, theater and dance will start in mid-June, she said.

Producer Scott Rudin, who stepped down from the Broadway League last month over allegations of abusive behavior, was part of the team planning the performances spaces but "doesn't have a formal ongoing relationship with the project," Santini said.

There will be a mix of free and ticketed performances at the park's a 687-seat amphitheater. A smaller stage in an area called the Glade will host additional performances.

New Yorkers and visitors who walk on the High Line or bike along the waterfront have watched as Little Island was assembled, piece by piece.

The concrete tulips that support the park were fabricated and pieced together in upstate New York and floated down the Hudson by barge, four at a time, Santini said.

Planting started after the massive tulips, which some liken to mushrooms, were in place at the end of 2019. The park's landscaping was designed by Signe Nielsen of Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects to evoke a leaf floating on water. It features 35 species of trees, 65 species of shrubs and 290 types of grasses, vines and perennials.

Little Island's human-made hills provide views of the Hudson on one side and city on the other, but the park's carefully constructed topography makes it feel like its own little world.

“I think it’s going to represent for New York a place to come to rest and restore but also ignite their imaginations and remind us all that we’re creative," Santini said. "My hope is that people come back time and time again because they realize every time they come there’s always something new and fun to do.”

Media mogul and billionaire philanthropist Barry Diller poses for a photograph, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Little Island, a new public park along the Hudson River in New York. Diller, in partnership with Hudson River Park Trust, sought to repair and repurpose Pier 54, damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. He imagined a public space combining nature and art and to provide an oasis at the site. "What was in my mind was to build something for the people of New York and for anyone who visits—a space that on first sight was dazzling, and upon use made people happy," Diller said. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

The Empire State Building can be seen from a distance from a winding path that leads to a casual outdoor dining area, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Little Island, in New York. The new Hudson River park is designed to be an immersive experience combining nature with art. Located atop Hudson River piers damaged during Superstorm Sandy, the park features two amphitheaters, a playground, winding paths and staircases, and views of the city from multiple angles. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Giant concrete tulip pots that support Little Island park are seen from beneath, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the Hudson River near the West Village in New York. The park, designed to be an immersive experience combining nature and art, is scheduled to open to the public on Friday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

The amphitheater at Little Island is seen, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in New York, as workers prepare for the new Hudson River park's scheduled opening on Friday. The amphitheaters will feature performances from June through September. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

A stairway leads to one of the highest points of Little Island, a new Hudson River Park, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in New York. Designed to create an immersive experience combining nature and art, the park is scheduled to open to the public Friday. There are two amphitheaters, a casual outdoor dining space, winding footpaths and stairways leading to multiple views of the city and a playground. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Workers and staff move about in an outdoor dining area at Little Island, a park along the Hudson River, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in New York, ahead of the park's planned public opening Friday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Little Island, a new public park with winding paths, staircases, views of the New York City and the Hudson River, is seen, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in New York, several days before it's planned opening to the public Friday. The park includes two amphitheaters, an intimate one and a larger one, a playground, small casual outdoor dining area, left, and other outdoor amenities for New Yorkers. It is located near the West Village and is close to Chelsea. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Giant concrete 'tulip pots' that support the new Hudson River park Little Island are shown from the bottom up, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in New York. The park replaces piers damaged by Superstorm Sandy and was designed to create an immersive experience combining nature and art. It opens to the public on Friday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens