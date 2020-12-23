White House invites GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania to lunch

The invitation arrived about a month after Republican state lawmakers from Pennsylvania held a public hearing in Gettysburg, without sworn testimony or Democratic lawmakers present, to discuss efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory with Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

Most attendees went maskless at the packed public meeting. Some of the lawmakers later went to the White House to meet with Trump.

One of the lawmakers there, Mastriano, revealed five days later that he had contracted the coronavirus. Mastriano revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook live video, one day after The Associated Press reported that Mastriano was informed of the positive test while in the West Wing.

Top state Republican lawmakers have rebuffed overtures that they vote to send Trump's electors to Congress. However, 64 Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Legislature — fewer than half the total, but including House GOP leaders — did sign a statement urging members of Congress to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Biden.