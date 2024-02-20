White House is distributing $5.8 billion from the infrastructure law for water projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it is distributing another $5.8 billion for water infrastructure projects around the country, paid for by one of its key legislative victories.

The new allocations will go to projects in all 50 states, bringing the total awarded to states for water infrastructure projects to $22 billion. The money comes from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed into law during his first year in office, according to the White House.