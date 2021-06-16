White House: Markets showing little worry about inflation

Harvard University professor Jason Furman, who served as chief economist for the Obama White House, noted that there are arguments for and against rising inflation.

“The more I think about inflation the less sure I get of anything,” Furman said Monday on Twitter. He added that there is a wide range of possible outcomes and “policy decisions should explicitly recognize our uncertainty.”

Biden aides are optimistic that the market figures, along with household sentiment surveys, indicate that inflation will drift down. But they're also cautious in interpreting what's next because of the unprecedented nature of shuttering an economy due to COVID-19 and then reopening it with a total of roughly $6 trillion worth of aid, a sum that includes money approved during Donald Trump's presidency.

The Labor Department said last week that consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 5% in May, as prices for used vehicles, airfare and gasoline surged. Producer prices — what businesses pay for goods and services — are up 6.6% from a year ago, the Labor Department said Tuesday. But market analysts anticipate that the forces driving inflation will lessen.

“The underlying causes of inflation are supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and emergency stimulus which is boosting demand,” said Bill Adams, an economist with PNC Financial Services. “All of these drivers of inflation will be less of an issue in the second half of the year.”

It's unclear whether the financial markets' relative calm reflects confidence that the Fed will raise interest rates should inflation stay elevated. Fed officials will end their June meeting on Wednesday, giving forecasts of economic performance and inflation and potential guidance about when they could lift their benchmark rate from near-zero.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has put the blame squarely on Biden for rising prices, arguing that government intervention has caused prices and wages to increase to a degree that will ultimately imperil the economy. It's a message with a clear eye to the 2022 midterm elections, when Biden's performance will be at the forefront of voters' minds.

“The latest data reinforce what too many Americans have been experiencing firsthand: The Biden administration’s partisan spending bill has blunted our nation’s economic recovery,” McConnell said last week on the Senate floor. “Higher prices at the gas pump and grocery store. A tougher time for small businesses trying to staff up."