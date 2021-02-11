White House names generals targeted by Myanmar sanctions

President Win Myint, de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials were arrested in what Biden administration said earlier this month was a coup. The declaration set the stage for the administration to levy the new sanctions.

It remains to be seen what, if any, impact the sanctions will have. Many of the military leaders are already under sanctions because of attacks against the Muslim Rohingya minority.

To that end, Biden is trying to muster global pressure. Biden discussed the situation with China's President Xi Jinping during a broad-ranging two-hour conversation on Wednesday and with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

The White House also announced that USAID is redirecting $42.4 million of assistance that had been slated for Myanmar, funding that was intended to support efforts to overhaul the nation's economic policy, as well as programs that support civil society and the private sector.

USAID, however, is keeping in place $69 million to support health care, food security, independent media, and peace and reconciliation efforts.