BreakingNews
JUST IN: Well-known developer plans new townhomes in Wright Dunbar where Wright brothers had shop
dayton-daily-news logo
X

White House: New rule will show 'true cost' of plane tickets

Nation & World
By SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
President Joe Biden plans to announce a new initiative that will eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets before they buy them

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce a new initiative Monday that will eventually allow consumers to see a more complete price on airline tickets — including baggage and change fees — before they buy, as the White House continues to search for ways to lower costs for Americans amid persistently high inflation.

The White House says the new rule from the Transportation Department will prevent airlines from hiding the “true cost” of airline tickets, which would help consumers save money up front and encourage more competition among airlines to offer better fares. The requirement will apply not only to airlines directly but also on search sites such as Kayak and Expedia.

Airlines made nearly $700 million on cancellation and change fees last year, according to the White House. The announcement was first reported by CNN.

The president will make the announcement on Monday afternoon at a meeting of the White House Competition Council, established last year as a way for his administration to find cost-saving measures for consumers. It will be the third time that the group, chaired by National Economic Council director Brian Deese, has met.

At the meeting, Biden plans to push other federal agencies to take similar cost-saving actions, particularly by increasing transparency on hidden fees that can balloon the true cost of goods and services.

One example is a proposal from the Federal Communications Commission that would require internet service providers to better outline fees and charges on what the administration calls a “broadband nutrition label.” And the Agriculture Department on Monday will also announce new actions meant to encourage competition in various agricultural markets.

The administration has taken similar actions when it comes to bank and credit card fees, which the White House says have saved consumers $3 billion annually compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

In Other News
1
Boston Fed's Collins says 'modest slowdown' is possible
2
France forecasts weak growth next year amid energy crisis
3
Live updates: U.N. General Assembly
4
Stocks waver on Wall Street following another dismal week
5
China eyeing a medal for first time in 28 years
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top