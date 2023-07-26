BreakingNews
South Carolina man charged with murder in Dayton shooting; Victim ID’d
White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief

Nation & World
By TARA COPP, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The White House has nominated a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force's next top general

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has nominated a career air mobility pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general.

In a notice to Congress posted Wednesday, the White House nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the service’s next chief of staff.

In his long career, which includes more than 4,600 hours flying military aircraft, Allvin has commanded units leading NATO’s air training and combat operations in Afghanistan, he’s led air strategy in Europe and he's overseen all global air mobility operations, responsible for a fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft that fuel, transport and supply troops around the globe.

If confirmed, Allvin would replace outgoing Gen. CQ Brown, who was tapped by the White House to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Allvin was seen as a frontrunner for the position, having served most recently as the vice chief of staff of the Air Force.

Allvin's nomination joins hundreds of other top generals awaiting confirmation to move into their new military assignments; each of those posts are currently being held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has put a hold on the confirmation process until DOD revises a policy allowing service members to travel and be reimbursed for reproductive health care.

