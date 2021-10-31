White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday – and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency," Psaki said.

White House staff and others traveling with the president have been undergoing daily tests for COVID-19 since before departing Washington and are all fully vaccinated. Many officials have also received booster shots, due to the close-quarters environment and frequent travel associated with their work.

Biden got his COVID-19 booster on Sept 27, shortly after federal regulators approved the third dose for many Americans.

Biden has been accompanied on the trip by principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Psaki said she would return to work in person at the conclusion of a 10-day quarantine and following a negative rapid test.

Caption FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. On Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, Psaki said she'd contracted COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh