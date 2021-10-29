White House renews bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the “Remain in Mexico” policy likely contributed to a drop in illegal border crossings in 2019 but with “substantial and unjustifiable human costs" to asylum-seekers who were exposed to violence while waiting in Mexico.

The announcement came more than two months after a federal judge in Texas ordered that the policy be reinstated "in good faith,” while leaving an opening for the administration to try again to justify its move.