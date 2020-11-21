White House Rose Garden adds Japanese American's sculpture

Noguchi viewed “Floor Frame” as representing the intersection of a tree and the ground, taking on the qualities of both an implied root system and the canopy of a tree, Mrs. Trump's office said. He envisioned the sculpture placed directly on the ground in order to reconnect viewers to the planet.

Noguchi's work was installed on the east terrace of the Rose Garden to complement the power symbolized by the Oval Office at the west end of the expanse, the White House said.

Born in Los Angeles, Noguchi spent most of his childhood in his father's homeland of Japan. After graduating from high school, Noguchi apprenticed with Gutzon Borglum, who created Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

He later dropped out of Columbia University's premedical program to pursue a career as a sculptor.